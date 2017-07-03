Suspect arrested in Hampton double shooting

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a double shooting from earlier in July.

Donnell Anthony Hobbs, 29, is being charged with two counts of maiming, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling.

At 11:45 p.m. on July 1, officers responded to the shooting outside Charm’d Lounge on Wythe Creek Road. When police got to the scene they found a 55-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, both of Newport News, with gunshot wounds. Each victim had been shot once. They were taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Police say it appears neither victim were the intended target of the shooting. Authorities are still working to determine the shooting motive.

If you know anything about this shooting, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.