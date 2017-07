SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was seriously hurt in a dirt bike accident in Suffolk on Monday.

Emergency crews were called to the 5300 block of Indian Trail at 6:21 p.m.

Officials say a 27-year-old man was riding a dirt bike when he ran off the road, hit a culvert and was ejected from the bike. He was not wearing a helmet.

Nightingale took the man to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Authorities are investigating the accident. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.