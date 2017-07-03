Hundreds remember USS Fitzgerald sailor

PALMYRA, Va. (AP) — Hundreds of people recently gathered to pay tribute to a 19-year-old sailor who died aboard the USS Fitzgerald.

The Daily Progress reports that family, friends and first responders gathered Saturday in Palmyra, Virginia, to remember U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate Dakota Kyle Rigsby.

The volunteer firefighter was one of seven sailors who died aboard the USS Fitzgerald on June 17 after it collided with a container ship off the coast of Japan.

State lawmaker Rob Bell said a particularly emotional moment during the service came when a video of Rigsby’s swearing-in was shown. Bell said it shows Rigsby was willing to take risks for his country “and ultimately gave his life for our country.”

