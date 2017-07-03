Hawaii football player seriously injured diving at Waikiki

HONOLULU (AP) – Authorities say a University of Hawaii football player has been seriously injured after diving into waters off Waikiki Beach.

Emergency Medical Services and Ocean Safety spokesman Shayne Enright says 19-year-old Kalepo Naotala was injured on Saturday when he appeared to hit his head while diving off the wall near the Kapahulu Groin.

Enright says Naotala was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Naotala is a freshman defensive tackle from Newport News. He signed his letter of intent in February 2016, but delayed enrollment at the university until this past January to recover from a knee injury. Naotala participated in the university’s spring training and off-season conditioning program this year.