Man wanted in Hampton shooting that injured 2

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for the suspect in a shooting that sent two people to the hospital Saturday.

At 11:45 p.m., officers responded to the shooting outside Charm’d Lounge on Wythe Creek Road. When police got to the scene they found a 55-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, both of Newport News, with gunshot wounds. Each victim had been shot once. They were taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Police say it appears neither victim were the intended target of the shooting. Authorities are still working to determine the shooting motive.

Twenty-nine-year-old Donnell Anthony Hobbs, of Hampton, is wanted on two counts of maiming, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling. Hobbs has a last known address in the 500 block of Pocahontas Place.

If you know anything about this shooting, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.