SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Crews responded to a fire early Monday morning near downtown Suffolk.

Suffolk dispatchers tell WAVY.com crews were called to a house on Clay Street around 2 a.m. Not injuries have been reported.

Images from a WAVY viewer showed crews on the scene during the overnight hours.

It is unknown what may have caused the fire.

