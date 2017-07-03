Appeals court to hear Gavin Grimm case in September

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments in the Gavin Grimm case this fall.

Grimm, who was born a female and identifies as male, has been fighting the Gloucester County School Board for the right to use the boy’s restroom.

Grimm’s attorneys had asked the appeals court to hear arguments in May to facilitate a ruling before Grimm graduates. The 4th Circuit denied Grimm’s request in April.

The Supreme Court was supposed to hear Grimm’s case in March, but sent it back to the lower court after President Donald Trump’s administration revoked guidance from President Barack Obama’s administration. The previous guidance said transgender students should be allowed to use the bathroom of their choice.

The 4th Circuit Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments in Grimm’s case on Sept. 12.

