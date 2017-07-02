Virginia Beach’s Ryan Zimmerman voted a starter for Major League All-Star game

It’s been a comeback season for Virginia Beach’s Ryan Zimmerman. On Sunday night, the Kellam High School graduate found out he will represent his hometown and the Washington Nationals as a starting first baseman in the upcoming Major League All-Star Game.

Zimmerman is batting .335, which is only second to San Francisco’s Buster Posey in all of the majors, his 62 RBI are tied with New York’s Aaron Judge for third best in the bigs, and he’s belted 16 home runs this season. All of this after an injury-riddled 2016 that saw him miss almost a third of the season in which he batted just .218 with 15 home runs and 46 RBI.