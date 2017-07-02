Virginia Beach Uber driver reacts after other driver assaulted

Related Coverage Uber driver assaulted, passenger stabbed in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A female Uber driver is speaking up about safety challenges drivers face when on the job.

Kimberly Green has driven for the ridesharing service for the past three years in Hampton Roads. She says she found out about an attack of another local driver on Saturday through social media.

“Immediately, I was like that could’ve been me because I was out driving that night,” Green says.

Virginia Beach Police say they received a call shortly after Midnight on July 1st for a stabbing. The incident happened in the 1600 block of Laskin Road.

When officers arrived, a female Uber driver told them she was assaulted by a male passenger. The passenger had been stabbed and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Green says it’s upsetting trying to understand what lead up to the incident especially knowing she’s had her share of situations.

“I’ve had a couple of experiences where I had to kick people out of the car. Sketchy situations where I thought I was going to get robbed,” she says.

Green says she tries to avoid getting into these scenarios.

“I use my gut intuition for one. I am very cautious about where I pick up and drop off,” she says.

She also carries a taser with her and Uber drivers try to look out for each other. She’s a part of an Uber driver chat group that regularly alerts each other to their whereabouts.

“We all keep track of each other. We share our location with each other.When we’re about to end the night, it’s hey I’m about to end. I’m going home,” Green says.

Green says it’s nerve-racking knowing that what happened on Laskin Road could happen again. She would like for ridesharing services to be able to somehow alert other drivers when incidents like this happen in their area.

“Then other Uber drivers can be extra cautious. I think as an Uber driver,we’re already cautious but we can be extra cautious,” she says.

Police are still investigating and no charges have been filed.