NORFOLK (WAVY) – Johnny Giavotella, who’s headed to the Triple-A All-Star game next week, tied the game at 1-1 with an RBI single in the third, and Scott McCough came up clutch on the mound, striking out the side with the bases loaded in the sixth inning. Norfolk’s offense did enough down the stretch for a 4-2 win over the Durham Bulls in front of more than 7,200 at Harbor Park.

