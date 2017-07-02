Spelling Mistake On New War Memorial Gets National Attention

COLUMBIA CITY, Indiana (CNN) — A new war memorial in Indiana is getting national attention for a spelling error.

The bench was supposed to read “WAR ON TERRORISM,” but an extra “I” was accidentally engraved in.

The mistake has since been covered with tape.

The project coordinator of the Vietnam War monument, Ty Murphy, wasn’t fazed by the critique. He said people are focused on the wrong things.

What’s most important, Murphy said, is that the monument pays homage to service men and women who put their lives on the line.

Murphy said the company who made the bench plan to fix the typo or replace the bench. The memorial will be officially dedicated on Veterans Day this year.