Police seek killer of man found in car on Capital Beltway

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — Police are investigating the murder of a man inside his car on the Capital Beltway outside Washington, D.C.

Prince George’s County Police Department in Maryland said in a statement Sunday that the man was found shortly before midnight on Saturday.

His car was found stopped in a lane of traffic on the outer loop of I-495 at Pennsylvania Avenue. He was suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene

Police identified the man as 55-year-old Adriano Lombre of Harry Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

