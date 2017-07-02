Mass held for sailor credited with heroism on Fitzgerald

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP/WAVY) — Family and friends recently gathered in the Virginia city of Newport News to remember one of the Navy sailors who died aboard the USS Fitzgerald.

A funeral Mass was held Saturday for Fire Controlman 1st Class Gary Leo Rehm Jr. He will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

The 37-year-old Rehm grew up in Ohio but spent most of his nearly 20-year Navy career in Virginia’s Hampton Roads region.

Sailor who died in USS Fitzgerald collision has ties to Hampton Roads

He was one of seven sailors who died when the Fitzgerald collided with a cargo ship on June 17 in the waters off Japan. Rehm is credited with playing a heroic role to help rescue shipmates from flooded compartments until he died.