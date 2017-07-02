Man severely injured lighting firework found on Chesapeake Bay

TILGHMAN ISLAND, MD (NBC4) – A 66-year-old man received a severe injury to one of his hands when he lit a possibly illegal firework a child found on a Chesapeake Bay island and gave him, officials say.

The incident occurred about 10 p.m. Saturday on Tilghman Island, in Maryland.

Authorities said a juvenile found “an unknown type of suspected illegal” explosive or firework. The child gave it to his 66-year-old neighbor, who then lit it outside his house.

The man still was holding the firework when it detonated in his hand.

Maryland’s Fire Marshal’s Office said in a statement Sunday that a state police helicopter flew the man to the Curtis National Hand Center in Baltimore.

Deputy State Fire Marshal Bruce D. Bouch identified the victim as 66-year-old Michael S. Malcolm.

Detailed information on the extent of his injuries was not released immediately.