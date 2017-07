VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 300 block of 53rd Street, Sunday evening.

According to the Virginia Beach Fire Department, the emergency call came in around 7 p.m. Units arrived on the scene and saw smoke coming from the garage and found the fire inside the garage.

The fire was ruled out at 7:37 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

