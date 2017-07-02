Couple Says “I Do” Surrounded By Pot Plants

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (CNN) — One Las Vegas couple had some interesting guests at their wedding, which was hundreds of marijuana plants.

They said “I do” surrounded by grow lights and marijuana plants.

Mark and Anna got married in what’s essentially a greenhouse for one of Las Vegas’ largest dispensaries.

“Ahh, I feel good. Um, somewhat lost for words,” said Balfe-Taylor.

Mark Balfe-Taylor and his bride Anna, got hitched here, and on this day, to celebrate the legalization of recreational pot.

Mark and Anna are the first to say, they’re far from a traditional couple. Instead of wedding flowers, he sported some bud for a corsage.

Mark proposed marriage, and this idea, a few months back.

“Mark asked me, and I had to think about it, and no. I support it. I think it’s great,” said Anna.

The ceremony was brief, about 20 minutes because it’s warm inside a grow room.

When asked how they will celebrate, he insists, they won’t be getting high. “Due to the fact that it still has been a federal offense, as a parent, it’s not something I wanted for my family, considering my upbringing.”