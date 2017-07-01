Uber driver assaulted, passenger stabbed in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police say a man was taken to a hospital for a stab wound after an Uber driver was assaulted Saturday.

Dispatchers received a call from an Uber driver just after 12:00 a.m. to report that she had been assaulted by a male passenger and the passenger had been stabbed.

The man was taken to a local hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Police have not released any details on how exactly the incident happened, however there are no pending charges at this time.

