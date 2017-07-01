Suffolk Police investigating overnight homicide

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Police are investigating after one person is dead and one person is left in critical condition in a late night shooting Friday.

Dispatchers received the emergency call at 11:33 p.m. advising that a man was lying in the street in the 300 block of Gloucester Street. When police arrived on scene they found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was airlifted to a local hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries. 21-year-old Anthony Hale is currently listed in critical condition.

After further investigation, officers found a second victim just after midnight lying next to a home in the same area where he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have identified that man as 26-year-old Brandon Hudgins of Suffolk.

Police do not have any suspect information or motive at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Line at 1-888-Lock-U-Up.

Stay with WAVY.com for developments on this story.