Pregnant woman shot in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 3500 block of Madison Ave Saturday morning, according to dispatchers.

Police were dispatched at 10 a.m. for a shooting at the intersection of 35th Street and Madison Avenue. When police arrived on scene they found a 33-year-old pregnant Newport News woman with a gunshot wound to her shoulder.

Medics took the victim to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police a silver or black car pulled up to the intersection where an argument started with several people standing on the corner when 4 to 6 shots were fired. The woman just happened to be walking nearby when she was shot.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

