OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WAVY) – The Coast Guard rescued a kayaker in the Oregon Inlet on Saturday.

According to the Coast Guard, an emergency call about a man overturning his kayak came in at 5:30 p.m.

A rescue boat arrived on the scene around 6:12 p.m., pulled the kayaker from the water and then took him to Station Oregon Inlet. The kayak is still adrift.

The man was treated by EMS at the scene.