Man shot in club parking lot in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after ​being shot in the 900 block of South Lynnhaven Road, early Saturday morning.

Police were dispatched around 1:00 a.m. for a report of a man lying in a club parking lot with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

No suspect information has been released and the investigation remains ongoing at this time.

