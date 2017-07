CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Fire crews responded to a commercial fire at the Sims Metal Management Saturday.

Firefighters were called to the 4300 block of Buell Street at 3:15 p.m. Units arrived at scene at 3:21 p.m.

The fire was under control at 4:09 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

