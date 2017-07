SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Emergency crews have responded to a skydiving accident at Skydive Suffolk, Saturday afternoon.

According to 10 On Your Side’s Erin Kelly, the accident happened around 4:30 p.m. An experienced jumper was coming in alone in a fully inflated parachute and then somehow got hurt, according to a manager with Skydive Suffolk.

The condition of the jumper is unknown at this time.

There is no other information at this time.

