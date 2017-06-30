Zachary Toothman pleads guilty to murder of father, brother

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The man accused of shooting three of his family members, and killing two of them, has pleaded guilty.

WAVY’s Erin Kelly reports Zachary Toothman pleaded guilty Friday morning to the murder of his father and brother and the attempted murder of his mother — as well as gun charges.

There was no plea agreement — the guilty plea was Toothman’s decision.

Zachary Toothman was faced with several charges following his arrest in connection with the August 2016 triple shooting.

Officers responded to a home on Helen Avenue in August for a report of an injured person. They found that three people had been shot –Toothman’s father, mother and brother.

Toothman’s father, Chesapeake Det. Michael Toothman, and brother, Matthew Toothman, both died in the incident. His mother was taken to Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries, but was later released.

Sentencing has been set for Nov. 20. Toothman faces a maximum of life in prison for murder and up to 10 years for attempted murder.

WAVY’s Erin Kelly will have more coverage from Chesapeake later today.