RICHMOND, Va. (WSLS) — Virginia State Police have released the latest crime analysis report for the Commonwealth.

In 2016, Virginia had a more than 10 percent increase in violent crime compared to 2015. The number of reported homicides increased by about 25 percent from 382 to 480.

Property crime, such as burglary, larceny and motor vehicle theft, remained mostly unchanged from the previous year.

Drug and narcotic arrests increased by nearly nine percent and robbery numbers increased by nearly eight percent.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the report’s highlights, courtesy state police:

Virginia experienced more than a 10 percent increase in violent crime (murder, rape, robbery and aggravated assault) compared to 2015 (10.8 percent).

The number of reported homicides increased from 382 to 480, or an increase of 25.7 percent. Victims and offenders tended to be relatively young; 47.5 percent of homicide victims and 63.5 percent of offenders were less than 30 years of age. Victims and offenders were most likely to be male (78.3 percent and 91.0 percent respectively).

Property crime (burglary, larceny and motor vehicle theft) overall remain mostly unchanged from the previous year (-.40 percent).

Motor vehicle thefts and attempted thefts increased 18.2 percent compared to the previous year. Of the 9,719 motor vehicles stolen, 6,049 or 62.2 percent were recovered. Of all motor vehicles stolen, automobiles and trucks had the highest frequency of being recovered (67.8 percent, 68.0 percent). Recreational and “other” motor vehicles (motorcycles, mopeds, snowmobiles, etc.) were least likely to be recovered (50.8 percent, 40.6 percent). Four out of 10 (41.5 percent) of all motor vehicles were reported stolen from the residence/home. The reported value of all motor vehicles stolen was $89,990,458, while the reported value recovered was $53,664,462.

Drug and narcotic arrests increased overall compared to the previous reporting period (8.7 percent). Marijuana was associated with more drug arrests than any other drug. Marijuana arrests increased 10.6 percent compared to the previous reporting period while arrests for heroin, “crack” cocaine and powder cocaine showed an even greater percent increase compared to the previous reporting period (17.1 percent, 11.1 percent,19.4 percent, respectively).

Fraud offenses increased by less than one percent compared to 2015 (.85 percent).

Of the 862 arsons and attempted arsons that were reported, half (50.3 percent) reported the location as “residence/home.” Neither time of day or day of the week appear to be associated with this offense.

Robbery increased 7.6 percent. Of the 4,796 robberies and attempted robberies, one-third (31.8 percent) took place between 8 pm. and midnight. Days of the week showed little variability in terms of the number of robberies that took place.

Of the weapons reported for violent crimes, firearms were used in 75.6 percent of homicides and 57.6 percent of robberies. Firearms were used to a lesser extent in the offenses of aggravated assault (27.8 percent) and forcible rape (2.2 percent).

There were 137 hate crimes reported in 2016 representing an 11.6 percent decrease compared to 2015. Over half (57.6 percent) were racially or ethnically motivated. Bias toward sexual orientation and religion were next highest (19.7 percent, 16.8 percent, respectively). The remaining 5.8 percent reported was attributed to a bias against a victim’s physical or mental disability. The offense of assault was associated with half (50.4 percent) of all reported bias-motivated crimes, while destruction/damage/ vandalism of property was associated with 31.4 percent of all reported bias-motivated crimes.

See the full report here.