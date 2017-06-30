Va. Beach changing traffic pattern to Oceanfront this Fourth of July

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — If you plan to head to the Oceanfront to see the fireworks this Fourth of July, you’d better get there early.

Virginia Beach police are planning to change-up the traffic pattern.

From 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., police will make you turn onto Parks Avenue from Interstate 264 instead of letting you drive straight to Pacific or Atlantic avenues.

Officers will also close the I-264 westbound exit at First Colonial Road and the South Birdneck Road exit from I-264 Eastbound.

If you want to get into the resort area night Tuesday, you’ll have to take Shore Drive, Laskin Road, Virginia Beach Boulevard or General Booth Boulevard.

Police say they’re doing this to help control the larger-then-normal crowds that always show up at the Oceanfront to watch the fireworks.

Deputy City Manager Steve Cover says, “For everyone’s safety, we’re encouraging people to arrive early and enjoy all of the amenities at the oceanfront and then be prepared for delays leaving the area.”