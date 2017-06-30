Police searching for missing Portsmouth woman in need of medication

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are searching for a missing Portsmouth woman in need of medication.

Sixty-seven-year-old Stefana Matarazza was last seen at her home in the 3600 block of County Street by her caregivers at 9:00 a.m. Friday. She hasn’t been seen since.

Matarazza has a medical condition that requires medication, which she doesn’t have with her.

Police describe Matarazza as a white female, about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 240 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt, blue jeans, a cream-colored jacket and black and white tennis shoes. She was also carrying a black purse.

If you see Matarazza or know where she is, call Portsmouth police at 757-393-5300 or Detective A. Mannings at 757-718-6781.