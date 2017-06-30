Residents pleased road project won’t impact cemetery in the Outer Banks

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) – Plans to improve a narrow, curvy road in the Outer Banks are moving forward, and residents are pleased the project won’t impact a local cemetery.

“We’re very happy the noise that we made, the contacts that we made, really have paid off for us,” said Kim Parker.

10 On Your Side told you in March that Parker’s family was upset after finding survey stakes at a local cemetery.

Parker’s sister-in-law, Kim Murray, found one of the stakes right alongside her late husband’s grave.

“It’s just wrong,” Murray had told us.

10 On Your Side learned that the stakes related to the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s Colington Road project.

NCDOT officials had stated from the beginning that it was their goal to avoid the cemetery, and that the survey stakes were used to collect data, and did not necessarily indicate where, exactly, land would be impacted.

During a town hall meeting Thursday, officials confirmed that the latest proposal does not touch the cemetery land.

“I’m happy to say that we won’t have any impact on the cemetery, or the retaining wall for the front of the cemetery so that worked out quite well,” said Gary Lovering, Project Manager.