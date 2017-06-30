Plans for inflatable water park at Buckroe Beach postponed

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Hampton says plans to add an inflatable water park at Buckroe Beach this summer have been postponed.

Permit delays are the cause for the postponement, according to a news release from the city. Officials hope to have the necessary permits approved by September. After that, the equipment will be bought and prepared for next summer.

“We still look forward to adding this fun feature to Buckroe Beach,” said Alison Alexander, a planner in the city manager’s office.

The city originally said the water park would open in July of this year.

However, a permit required for anchoring the park to the sea floor calls for a public hearing by the Virginia Marine Resources Commission, which can’t be scheduled until later this year, the city says.

Once approved, the inflatable water park would be set up between the fishing pier and observation pier at Buckroe Beach.

Park equipment will cost about $175,000 and will be paid for by entrance fees.

The water park is part of the city’s Place Making Initiative, which is aimed at making things in Hampton unique to the city to increase tourism.