Police activity in Va. Beach related to attempted assault at TCC

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say officers are on scene of a “situation” in Virginia Beach Friday night.

According to police, the investigation on Oceana Boulevard is related to the attempted assault Wednesday at Tidewater Community College. The scene is located behind a strip mall.

BREAKING: officer on scene tells me suspect is in custody @WAVY_News — Liz Kilmer (@LizKilmerTV) July 1, 2017

Authorities say a male walked into a restroom on TCC’s Virginia Beach campus and pointed a gun at an instructor. The victim screamed and the suspect ran out of the bathroom.

No one was hurt, but police have been looking for the suspect since the incident.

Liz Kilmer at to the scene.