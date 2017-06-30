Drivers continue to go the wrong way on Ocean View I-64 ramp

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side has reported about it before: Drivers are still going the wrong way on the on-ramp for the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel in Ocean View.

The gate at 15th View Street and West Ocean View Avenue is closed during high-traffic times to keep HRBT traffic from backing up into an Ocean View neighborhood, according to VDOT.

Janet Stegall Clay recorded video Friday of drivers on the ramp, which has clearly marked signs that read “do not enter” along with directional arrows. Chopper 10 spotted two Virginia State Police troopers stationed at the ramp later Friday afternoon.

Nearby residents told WAVY.com two years ago that this happens regularly.

In response, VDOT installed physical barriers to stop cars from jumping the median, new reflectors along the off ramp, and flex tubes on the median and Ocean View Avenue. So why is it still an issue?

10 On Your Side’s Kara Dixon is working to get answers. Watch her full report tonight on FOX 43 at 10 and on WAVY News at 11.