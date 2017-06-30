New law limits laser hair removal to professionals

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Last year, WAVY affiliate WRIC exposed how some Virginia med spas did not require licensed or properly trained people to perform laser hair removal.

Some clients were scarred for life after botched procedures.

On Saturday, a new law goes into effect that limits who can get behind those machines.

HB 2119 requires laser hair removal treatments to be performed by a doctor, physician assistant, or a nurse practitioner, or by a professional properly trained and supervised to perform the service.

Del. Mark Keam (D-Vienna) introduced the legislation. A few years ago, one of his constituents suffered severe burns on his back after he sought laser hair removal from someone he thought was properly licensed. Keam said, instead, it was a janitor.

“Unfortunately, we learned that Virginia was one of only two states in the nation that allowed literally anyone to offer this service to the public with no license or training required,” Keam said in a statement.

Keam’s legislation was drafted with support from the Virginia Department of Health Professions and the Virginia Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation.