Navy going back to 1943 with throwback softball game at McClure Field

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Naval Station Norfolk is winding the clocks back the Friday with an old-school styled softball game.

The Navy World Series Throwback Softball game will be held at historic McClure Field — and will feature throwback uniforms and concessions priced like it’s 1943. It’s a part of the base’s centennial celebration.

10 On Your Side’s Deanna LeBlanc dove into the history of McClure Field, and some of the star-studded teams that played there.

Some of the Training Station Team rosters that called McClure home featured famous major leaguers. Crowds of between 5,000 and 8,000 would fill the stands to watch these teams.

Anthony Benning said the plan is to bring a crowd of World War II proportions to the ballpark for Friday’s game.

Friday’s event will feature a homerun derby as well as the game. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Look for complete coverage of the event tonight on WAVY News 10.