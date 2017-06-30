Man charged with maiming in Hampton stabbing

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police have arrested a Hampton man in connection to a Friday morning stabbing.

Emergency crews were called to the 1600 block of Anne Street at 6:07 a.m.

Police say a 52-year-old man was visiting an acquaintance when he and the suspect were involved in a verbal argument. The altercation turned physical and the victim was stabbed. He was taken to a local hospital with a non life-threatening injury.

Carl O’Neal Piggott, 58, is charged with one count of maiming. He remains in custody at the Hampton City Jail.