In The Kitchen: Gourmet Hot Dogs

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – In honor of the holiday weekend and the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog eating Contest coming up next week, Chef Kyle Fowlkes from Cyprus Grille at Embassy Suites in Hampton stopped by to show us a couple of his gourmet hot dogs.

Kyle is featuring the hot dogs for Hot Dogs For Hope to benefit “Convoy of Hope,” and made the Southern Comfort Dog, the Breakfast Dog and the Peter Piper Dog.

Hot Dogs for Hope

July 1 through July 31

$6 for a Hot Dog and Kettle Chips

Available at Cyprus Grill and at the Atrium Bar

Benefits Convoy of Hope

Cyprus Grille at Embassy Suites Hampton

Coliseum Drive – Hampton

(757) 827-8200

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Cyprus Grille at Embassy Suites Hampton.