Heinicke feels at home back at ODU, hosts second youth camp

NORFOLK (WAVY) – Taylor Heinicke is from Atlanta, with no real ties to Hampton Roads, other than the fact he re-wrote the quarterback record books at Old Dominion University. Still, he considers Norfolk home these days. “I consider this my first home,” said Heinicke at his youth camp on Friday. “(I) Come back here and see the guys I played with, coaches, donors, stuff like that, and it just feels like home to me.”

Standing on the field where he played plenty of memories as one of the best collegiate players in the country, the Minnesota Vikings’ third-string quarterback helped youth players in the area make memories of their own, hosting his second skills camp. “I was a young kid at one point going to these type of camps. It meant a lot to me.

“We just want the kids to look up to the college kids and NFL guys and hopefully they want to emulate us,” said Heinicke, who’s camp ran in conjunction with the Norfolk Sheriff Joe Baron’s Youth Foundation.

“The greatest influence is events like this, where we can show them, through mentorship or leadership that’s in your own community, there’s a path to success,” said Baron.

More than 100 kids attended the camp, which was free.