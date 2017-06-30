Driver of car stolen out of Virginia arrested in Dare County

DARE COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities in Dare County say a driver was arrested June 22 after a sheriff’s office deputy stopped a stolen vehicle in Kill Devil Hills.

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook Thursday the deputy was on routine patrol when they ran a tag on a vehicle that came back as stolen.

The deputy went to stop the vehicle in the parking lot of a Ramada Inn, the driver sped off, but was stopped just short of going onto North Carolina Highway 12.

It was later determined in a search of the vehicle that it had been stolen out of Virginia.

The driver, 20-year-old Kaimana Scott Kahiau Pakele, was arrested and a passenger was released at the scene.

Pakele is facing charges including possession of stolen motor vehicle, possession of stolen license plate, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The sheriff’s office did not release a booking photo of Pakele.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest updates.