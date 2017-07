NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Both sides of traffic on I-64 between Military Highway and Norview Avenue will be slowed for about 30 minutes starting on July 5

VDOT officials say Dominion Energy will begin removing overhead power lines in support of the Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection Project starting at 11 p.m..

Stoppage to traffic during this period is also possible according to officials.

To learn more about the Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection visit the project page.