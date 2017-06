VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Crews responded to a commercial fire at the Oceanfront Friday.

Firefighters were called to the 3300 block of Atlantic Avenue just before 3 p.m.

There was a fire in the utility area of a building.

Dispatchers say no one was injured.

VB Commercial Fire View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Photo: Virginia Beach Fire Department/Facebook) (Photo: Virginia Beach Fire Department/Facebook) (Photo: Virginia Beach Fire Department/Facebook)