HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police say in-home surveillance helped investigators make a quick arrest in a Hampton home burglary.

The suspect was quite surprised when the homeowner spoke through the camera, Hampton police said in a post on their Facebook page.

“Great security cameras really make our job easy!”

The police division said in a comment on the post that their investigators solve cases within hours of the crime and have clearance rate that is higher than the national average.