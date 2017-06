PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from the Santa House of Midtown Portsmouth. They were here today to tell us about their 2nd Annual Christmas in July Car Show and Toy Drive.

The organization’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Scott Hunt, stopped by to tell us more.

Santa House of Midtown Portsmouth

Christmas in July Car Show

Next Saturday, July 8th, 2017

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kroger Marketplace – Frederick Blvd – Portsmouth

MidtownSantaHouse.com