2 charged in early morning burglary in Southampton County

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Two people are facing charges in relation to an early morning burglary in Ivor.

Deputies responded to a break-in in the 8000 block of Bell Avenue at 2:16 a.m. Friday. The Southampton County Sheriff’s Office says one of the residents reportedly thought she recognized the suspect she saw in the home, although a mask was covering his face.

As authorities investigated, they found the suspect and detained him. During a search, deputies found stolen items, including cigarettes, alcohol, electronics and jewelry. A 17-year-old suspect was also detained.

According to the sheriff’s office, one of the suspects confessed to the burglary on Bell Avenue as well as a second break-in in Ivor on the same night that had not been reported at the time because the homeowner wasn’t home.

Nineteen-year-old Brian Blair, Jr., of Wakefield, was arrested and charged with petite larceny, grand larceny and two counts each of breaking and entering in the nighttime and conspiracy to commit breaking and entering in the nighttime. He is being held at the Southampton County Jail with no bond.

The 17-year-old was charged with petite larceny, grand larceny and two counts each of breaking and entering in the nighttime and conspiracy to commit breaking and entering in the nighttime. The sheriff’s office says the teen will be held at the juvenile detention facility in the Tidewater area.

Blair is set to appear in court on Sept. 5.