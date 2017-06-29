Virginia Marine Resources Commission approves energy project

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Marine Resources Commission has voted unanimously on a four-mile portion of a power company’s proposed 500-kilovolt transmission line.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the commission on Tuesday authorized Richmond-based utility Dominion Energy’s project that will be anchored below the James River. It includes nearly 20 towers as tall as 295 feet (90 meters) that’ll carry the line across the river, and more than 650 pilings driven into the river bottom.

The commission’s staff says the approval overcame more than 1,000 letters or emails in protest, and objections from conservation and historic preservation group representatives who argued the construction would affect aquatic life and hinder tourists’ experience in the Historic Jamestowne area.

Dominion technical solutions vice president Kevin Curtis says it’s the last place they’d target if there were other options.