Vietnam vet has wheelchair stolen in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Vietnam veteran in town on vacation had his only means of transportation taken Wednesday. Someone stole his wheelchair.

“Once I get to that door, I’m lost without it,” said Robert Jones.

The small bridge from Robert Jones to the outside world is now more like a canyon now.

“I can’t go out and sight see, I can’t go to restaurants,” Jones said.

Every year, Jones and his family make the trip for family vacation from Pennsylvania to Virginia Beach. This year is no different, except what the family is going through this time.

“It doesn’t make sense to me, because there is no reason as far as I’m concerned to take a wheelchair,” Jones said.

On Wednesday, the Jones family went shopping at the Town Center K-Mart. Jones decided to use one of the store’s motorized scooters to get around. An employee told him he would watch his wheelchair until he was done.

“When I come back there was another wheelchair there, but it wasn’t mine,” Jones said. “In fact, it was a child’s wheelchair.”

Police are now looking for Jones’ chair while the family is confined to their rental home.

“This is like our one and only time when we can relax and then when something like this happens, it does throw mental stability into the chaos,” Jones’ daughter Susan Bird said.

“To look at him sitting in a chair, his legs look fine, but they are not,” Jones’ wife Sharon said.

Jones proudly wears his service.

“I was in the Navy from 1967 to 70,” Jones said.

He served in Vietnam and some doctors believe Agent Orange could be the reason he can’t walk.

“We all know what it was at that time,” Jones added.

A stolen wheelchair is just another blow to this 69-year-old vet.

“No doubt, this wheelchair was my lifeline. I really never thought of it that way before, but I do now,” Jones said. “Eventually, I will get this straightened out and I will put this behind me and we will go on.”