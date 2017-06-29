Trump’s Temporary Travel Ban

6/29/17

It’s far from alleviating the idea that Donald Trump’s “revised and protective” travel ban is in effect as of today. Never in my lifetime could I imagine something as segregating as this. I personally take offense to such ban for the idea that his intent was to invoke a “total and complete shutdown of Muslims”, according to Trump. But this hate and targeting of Muslims does not limit itself from any other nationality, ethnicity, religion, gender, and sexuality. People will continue to see the color of someone’s skin and wardrobe of any person and base negative judgments on something that could maybe be a threat. I understand that the past few years have shown patterns of terroristic attacks from those who are aliens to our country, but just as any other domestic school, movie theater, or mall shootings, America will remain a target with or without this ban. In this case, this directly exempts anyone who isn’t from Libya, Syria, Iran, Somalia, Yemen, and Sudan that does not have a bona fide relationship with an entity or person within this American territory. This is discriminatory and the legality of this movement is questionable. This offers more wiggle room to the closed minded traditionalists that still see a colorless America as a more peaceful nation. Why just restrict 6 countries when the other 189 “could be” just as much of a threat as those perceived to be ones already.