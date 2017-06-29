Tractor-trailer overturns, releasing pigs on Texas freeway

DALLAS, Texas (NBC) – Police near Dallas, Texas spent Thursday morning clearing a fiery interstate crash which included wrangling loose pigs in the highway.

A semi-truck carrying a load of pigs tipped over and burst into flames on Interstate 45 in Wilmer around 6:45 Thursday morning.

Police say the driver of the truck was not injured and there are no other injuries.

Meanwhile, police had quite a job on their hands trying to round-up the animals. At one point officers managed to get some of the livestock into a trailer but they managed escaped.

Unfortunately, some of the animals didn’t survive the crash and some may have run off.

A stretch of the interstate is closed in both directions.

There’s no word on what caused the crash.