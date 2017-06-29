Special report: Sick Leave Dispute

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Portsmouth is taking a former police officer to court trying to get back almost $11,000 in borrowed sick leave the officer used while fighting cancer.

There’s just one problem.

The former officer, Michael Plessinger, claims the sick leave he used was donated to him from his fellow officers. A former interim assistant police chief who set up the police donations tells us what happened to Plessinger is sickening.

“This is one of the most deplorable actions that I have seen when I was there and since I’ve left, ” said Garrett Shelton.

Plessinger said, “They gave me a 30 percent chance to live. I wasn’t worried about this when I had been told by numerous parties that it is 100 percent donations. The city capped it at a year for donations, and they were turning people away. When I heard this, obviously weights were lifted off of my shoulders and my family’s smolders, because my Portsmouth family came through.”

There seems to be a family feud in Portsmouth over a sick leave dispute.

In a special report tonight, Andy Fox reports the twists and turns this story takes.

See the full report on WAVY News 10, with coverage beginning at 4 p.m.