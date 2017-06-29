Pregnant NC woman runs down suspected purse thief with SUV

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WCMH/WAVY) — A pregnant North Carolina woman is accused of using her SUV to chase down and hit the person who tried to steal her purse in a Wal-Mart parking lot.

The owner of the car, Christine Braswell, says she came out of the store and saw the man, identified as Robert Raines, in her car. She says she tried to confront him, but he took off with her purse. She

“He was with my purse and he took off and I took off after him,” Braswell told WLOS. “Me being five months pregnant, I chased a little ways then come back, jumped in the car, threw it in gear and come across the curb and ran him over. I was not going to let him get away with it. It’s not right, it’s not fair.”

Raines was hospitalized with minor injuries. He’s been charged with felony breaking and entering and other charges.

Braswell was charged with assault with a deadly weapon.