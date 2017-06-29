Norfolk Premium Outlets set for grand opening

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The countdown is on for the grand opening celebration of Norfolk Premium Outlets.

The new outlet mall is opening Thursday, boasting wide range of brand-name stores including Nike, Banana Republic and Steve Madden.

Members of the media toured the mall earlier in June, getting a sneak peek of the mall and its amenities.

Construction on the mall began last June. The project has reportedly created up to 500 construction jobs, in addition to the 500 new jobs at the mall.

It is anticipated to bring in millions of dollars in tax revenue for the city of Norfolk.

Organizers say the mall is a village-style setting with courtyards, fountains, fireplaces and public art.

It will also have a dining hall, a boardwalk and walking trail around Lake Wright. The mall is expected to have 85 stores in total — with 50 opening Thursday.

Organizers say Norfolk Premium Outlets will also have a bus plaza for tourist buses visiting the area.

Mayor Kenny Alexander is expected to arrive at the mall at 9:30 a.m. Thursday to kick off the grand opening. The celebration is expected to include live entertainment and a 1960’s-inspired beach party.

Look for more coverage of the grand opening throughout the day.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: