NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — You may soon see some new police officers on the streets of Norfolk.

The 100th recruiting class of the Norfolk Police Department had 27 graduating officers.

The new officers received their badges Thursday night at Harbor Park.

Chief Boone administered the Oath of Office. Congrats RC 100. Welcome to the family! pic.twitter.com/wF0Rd8AvZS — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) June 30, 2017